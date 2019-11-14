Brooklyn Nine-Nine Officially Renewed For An Eighth Season

NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has officially been renewed for an eighth season, before the seventh season has even premiered.

This uplifting news comes just after NBC confirmed the beloved cop comedy was due to return to screens for a seventh season as of February next year.

The news was announced via Twitter, and has sent many loyal, long-time viewers into a flurry of excitement.

Good things come to those who w8. The #Brooklyn99 squad will be coming back for Season 8 on NBC! pic.twitter.com/bQsGYA4oG9 — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) November 14, 2019

Fans of the show have – of course – been delighted by the news, taking to Twitter to express their relief. And for many, it’s like Christmas has come early.

One person tweeted:

Praise the Lord for #BrooklynNineNine is coming for the eighth season!

Another exclaimed:

Best news I’ve heard all day: Brooklyn 99 is being renewed for season 8! NOICE!!

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE GOT RENEWED FOR SEASON 8 BEFORE SEASON 7 EVEN AIRS!!! IT'S WHAT WE DESERVE!!! pic.twitter.com/WgRfqvLGS7 — kat should be writing (@kat_tastic) November 14, 2019

Brooklyn Nine-Nine famously made a much-longed for comeback with season six after NBC rescued it from Fox, who had cancelled the show due to dwindling ratings.

The chop was a devastating shock to many hardcore fans, but luckily the show has enjoyed great success following NBC’s 2018 takeover.

Sadly, in October 2018, it was revealed Chelsea Peretti – who plays Gina Linetti in the comedic police procedural – would be departing from the show, taking her unique dance talent with her.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, Stephanie Beatriz – who plays Detective Rosa Diaz – spoke about Peretti’s future on the show:

Chelsea Peretti is a gift from the gods. She really is one of the greats. She’s not really leaving. We are shooting an episode with her coming back very soon. She might not be in every episode, but she’s still very much a part of the world, Gina’s forever in the fabric of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It just wouldn’t be the show without her, so I think audiences are going to be really pleased to see her come back. We just did that table read the other day and it’s a really fire script. I can’t wait for people to see it!

Remind yourself of all the fun and the drama of the show with the following trailer:

As reported by Deadline, Brooklyn Nine-Nine was last season’s number one most-social primetime comedy series across TV, earning nine million total interactions and proving NBC were right to take a chance.

The remaining cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine includes Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

Season 7 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere in the US on February 6 2020. As of yet, it’s unclear when the premiere will be available to UK viewers.

