Brooklyn Nine-Nine Releases 99-Second Clip Of New Season If You Can Solve This Puzzle NBC

With exactly two weeks to go until Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns for its seventh season, you’d better believe we’re about as excited as Hitchcock and Scully are when they see a burger van.

Advert

But just like our favourite unsung heroes, we’re getting a tad impatient that our burger is taking too goddam long to cook, and we’d like it to be handed to us right now. Please.

Sensing our frustration, the creators of the cop comedy have decided to grace us with the first 99 seconds (nine nine!) of the new season – but only if we can unscramble the code they sent out to us over a number of mysterious tweets.

brooklyn nine nine hell yeah gif NBC

Okay, now I’ve piqued your interest, are you ready to get your puzzle-solving head on? I hope so, because if I’m being completely honest with you, this one had me stumped for quite some time.

Advert

It all started with the hashtag, #TheNINEalCountdown, which the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine had been tweeting out over the past few days. It all looked innocent enough, until you realised each of the actor’s tweets had random capital letters spread out all over the place.

But was it random, or was it an extremely clever preamble to a much bigger end-game? Obviously it was the latter, and fans of the show soon realised these tweets were actually extremely important clues for what was about to come.

After each of the actors had provided their clues, the show’s official page sent out the following:

Now, I have to admit, I came to this slightly late in the game and so when I tried to follow the hashtag, there were way too many tweets from people who had already cracked the puzzle and were talking about how great the first 99 seconds really were.

Basically, it was spoiler city and so to prevent the same fate happening to you, I’ve kindly put all of the clues needed right here in this article. Don’t say I never give you anything.

Check the clues out below (remember, you have to unscramble them):

Advert

So to break it down, there’s an L, K, I, O, N, A, J, and then a random 99 emoji. For those of you who are serious about cracking the case, I’ll leave that with you along with the link to the password-protected clip here.

Happy solving!

Now, for those of you who were just here for the answer and a way to watch the clip without doing any of the hard graft, let’s continue.

gina brooklyn nine nine gif NBC

Advert

Okay so first things first, the clues rearranged spell out NIKOLAJ99. Obviously.

Now, for the most important part: the actual clip! The scene opens with the squad arguing about who would win in a fight if they couldn’t use their arms, before Terry interrupts, announcing that there has been an assassination attempt.

With a shooter still at large, the team head out to the scene where they’re greeted with chaos: someone has let loads of civilians in to the barricaded area, causing Jake to ask: ‘Who’s responsible for securing the area? Who screwed this up?’

An officer then introduces herself, apologising on behalf of her partner who is supposed to be on crowd control. ‘It’s his first week on the job so he’s still learning the ropes,’ she explains. This clearly isn’t good enough for Jake though, who exclaims: ‘We don’t have time for this incompetence. I want your partner off the case, what’s his name?’

What is his name? I guess you’ll just have to find out below:

Yikes. That has got to be awkward.

Well, there you have it. The first 99 seconds of Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7. And it looks absolutely incredible.

Can’t wait for the rest!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is set to return in the US on February 6, 2020.