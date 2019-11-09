Brooklyn Nine-Nine Returning For Season 7 In February 2020

NBC

Get ready world; the return of our favourite police department is just a few months away as season seven of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is set to air in February 2020. Cool cool cool cool cool cool cool.

The news was revealed by NBC yesterday (November 8) when the company announced its midseason schedule, and not only is the beloved show returning but it’s returning with an hour-long episode.

Noice.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine made an epic comeback with season six this year after NBC rescued it from Fox, who decided to cancel the show due to dwindling ratings.

The decision was untimely and highly-protested (at least by me) but NBC’s heroic takeover obviously proved worthwhile as they announced earlier this year it was being renewed for a seventh season.

Season six was advertised with an epic Die Hard-style trailer, in keeping with Jake Peralta’s favourite movie, and season seven is no different as the official Brooklyn Nine-Nine twitter account tweeted a picture of the detective alongside the words ‘Nine Harder’, similar to the poster for Die Hard 2.

Look who’s* back in the right place** at the right time***. * – #Brooklyn99 Season 7

** – @NBC

*** – Thursday, February 6 at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/EsMnyUCXFJ — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) November 8, 2019

Check out the season six trailer below:

The show’s cancellation would have been heartbreaking had it happened, as season five left viewers on tenterhooks as we waited to find out whether or not Captain Holt had become commissioner. And if you haven’t found out by now, beware, because there’s season six SPOILERS ahead!

Season six provided all the answers, along with an incredible look into the lives of a young Hitchcock and Scully – both of who, I might add, were extremely good looking in their prime.

NBC

Unfortunately Holt wasn’t awarded the role of commissioner as he lost out to the old-fashioned John Kelly but after ruining Jake and Amy’s honeymoon – and their Die Hard themed sexcapades – he eventually decided to take a stand against Kelly’s outdated ways.

He was so committed to taking down Kelly, in fact, that he even teamed up with his enemy Madeline Wuntch. Otherwise known, by Holt, as a goat, a witch and a succubus, among many other things.

NBC

The season also saw Terry pass the Lieutenant’s Exam and the ever-excessive Gina Linetti leave the bullpen to become a successful internet celebrity after deciding, with a little push from Jake, her talents would be better spent elsewhere.

And of course, it wouldn’t be Brooklyn Nine-Nine without some sort of heist, though this time the elaborate game took place on Cinco de Mayo instead of Halloween.

Hopefully season seven will have just as many brilliant moments – thankfully there’s not too long to wait!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is set to return in the US on February 6.

