Brooklyn Nine-Nine Scraps All Season 8 Episodes Over Black Lives Matter Protests
Brooklyn Nine-Nine has scrapped all season eight episodes after the recent Black Lives Matter protests made the producers re-think the show’s direction.
Star of the show Terry Crews, who plays Sergeant Terry Jeffords, disclosed the new information, saying the show’s writers are wanting to ‘start over’.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine writers often keep up with current affairs and incorporate them into the show. Questions were recently raised as to whether show-runner Dan Goor and the writers planned on including any reference to the current pandemic in season eight.
While he said there was a ‘real debate’ over how to include the pandemic into the show, Goor is yet to comment on including the Black Lives Matter protests into the next season. However, following Crews’ comments, it looks the topic is set to be covered.
Crews told Access Hollywood yesterday, June 23:
We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year.
Our show-runner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.
The Brooklyn Nine Nine cast have been very vocal on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Earlier this month they donated $100,000 to The National Bail Fund Network, a project which works with ‘organisers, advocates and legal providers across the country that are using, or contemplating using, community bail funds as part of efforts to radically change local bail systems and reduce incarceration’.
Speaking about including the protests, Crews said, ‘This is an opportunity right now for us all to unite and get together and understand what this is and that we have to battle this together.’
The White Chicks actor also reflected on his own experiences of racism, and how it was worse before he was famous.
He explained:
You’ve seen me, in movies or whatever but before all this, I was always a threat. I would be going to the mall or going different places. I’ve had guns pointed at me by police officers in L.A. This was before I was famous. The thing is, they had the wrong guy.
It’s something that every black man has been through and it’s hard to really try to get other people to understand. I have to say, right here, what is going on right now is Black America’s Me Too movement. We always knew this was happening, but now white people are understanding.
While it’s likely Goor’s decision will push back the season eight release date, I think they made the right decision in starting again to ensure the show does the Black Lives Matter movement justice.
