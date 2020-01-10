Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Trailer Just Dropped

Brooklyn Nine-Nine NBC

Stop what you’re doing right now. I mean it, nothing you’re doing could possibly be more important than what I’m about to tell you.

Okay, now that I’ve got your attention let’s get down to business. That being the trailer for season seven of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has just dropped.

Cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool. No biggie, No biggie. Oh who am I kidding? We all know this is the toit-est news ever.

You can watch the new, 80s style trailer below:

Fans had been on tenterhooks waiting for the trailer ever since the show’s official Twitter page announced on Wednesday, January 8, it would be coming, along with an old-fashioned, Hollywood-style teaser.

The teaser, which showed the team all geared up in some dangerous looking scenarios – and even somehow managed to make Hitchcock and Scully look cool, sorry guys – ended with Jake Peralta being his usual, lovable self.

Announcing confidently, ‘I am unflappable in the face of danger,’ the detective then screams in terror as the window behind him smashes and Rosa and Amy roll their eyes. Ah, the gang’s well and truly back.

The news that the much-loved cop comedy would be returning to our screens this year was revealed by NBC in November, when the company announced its mid-season schedule.

Not only is the beloved show returning in just under a month, it’s returning with an hour-long episode. That’s right, we’re being blessed with an hour of Jake and Charles’s bromance, Amy and Holt’s mentorship and Hitchcock and Scully being, well, Hitchcock and Scully.

The show made an epic comeback last year with its sixth season after NBC rescued it from Fox, which decided to cancel the show due to dwindling ratings. The takeover obviously proved worthwhile as last year, NBC announced it was being renewed for an eighth season, before the seventh had even premiered.

Holt and Peralta in Brooklyn Nine-Nine NBC

Keeping up with the same Die Hard theme that accompanied the promo for season six, the team has continued to be creative with its marketing, portraying Jake as his hero John McClane. Noice.

The official Brooklyn Nine-Nine twitter account shared a picture of the detective alongside the words ‘Nine Harder’, in homage to the poster for Die Hard 2.

You can check it out below:

Well, if that hasn’t got you excited for the show’s return, I don’t know what will. Nine-nine!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is set to return in the US on February 6, 2020.