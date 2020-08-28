unilad
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Confirmed For 2021 Release

by : Lucy Connolly on : 28 Aug 2020 08:16
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Confirmed For 2021 ReleaseNBC

Can I get a Nine-Nine! You guessed it, the beloved comedy show is finally returning to our screens – and we don’t even have to wait that long.

That’s right folks, we’ve been given a rough timeline of when we can expect the eighth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine to hit our screens, with the show announcing on social media that it will be returning sometime in 2021.

As Captain Holt would say: I am in a state of total euphoria.

brooklyn 99brooklyn 99NBC

It turns out that’s exactly what he would say as well, with the show’s official Twitter account revealing the big news yesterday, August 27, using his now infamous phrase.

Alongside a photo of the cast standing side by side with a banner that read, ‘COMING IN 2021,’ was a caption with the words: ‘*Capt. Holt voice* We’re in a state of total euphoria.’

The post continued:

#Brooklyn99 returns in 2021 on @NBC, streaming on @PeacockTV.

The news comes four months after Dan Goor, the show’s co-creator, confirmed they had started penning the eighth season, and a little over a month since Andy Samberg revealed he and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine crew were taking a step back to re-evaluate how to move on with the show from now on.

In the wake of Black Lives Matter protests and calls for police forces across the US to be defunded amid numerous examples of police brutality, the B99 team were left wondering whether it was possible to create a comedy about the police – especially one in which the characters were all so beloved.

‘We’re taking a step back, and the writers are all rethinking how we’re going to move forward, as well as the cast,’ Samberg said in an interview with People last month.

Brooklyn Nine-NineBrooklyn Nine-NineNBC
He added:

We’re all in touch and kind of discussing how you make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally okay about. I know that we’ll figure it out, but it’s definitely a challenge, so we’ll see how it goes.

Now, it seems they have figured it out, with members of the cast retweeting the show’s Twitter announcement alongside their own thoughts. ‘We’re back… in 2021 that is,’
Andre Braugher, who plays Captain Holt, wrote. ‘#Brooklyn99 returns to @nbc in the new year!’

And fans couldn’t get enough, tweeting their excitement straight away:

Although we know the show’s eighth season will premiere next year, we are yet to be given a release date, so I guess we’ll just have to wait and see on that front.

Don’t worry though – we’ll have you covered as soon as we know.

Lucy Connolly

