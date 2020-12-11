Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Has Started Filming
Brooklyn Nine-Nine has begun filming for its eighth season.
In a series of posts to Instagram, actors and actresses from the show have confirmed that production is well underway.
Joe Lo Truglio, who plays Charles Boyle, shared a picture alongside co-stars Stephanie Beatriz (Detective Rosa Diaz) Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago) and Terry Crews, who plays Lieutenant Terry Jeffords.
The picture, which shows the cast in face masks, has the caption: ‘We’re home. Season 8’.
Elsewhere on the app, the shows director of photography, Rick Page, also shared a behind-the-scenes shot of the filming.
The new season of the sitcom — which centres on a group of goofy, likeable policemen — doesn’t have an official release date yet but it is expected sometime in 2021.
In an interview with Variety last month, Andy Samberg, who plays Jake Peralta, said the eight season of the show will ‘not shy away’ from the world’s ‘serious problems’ but it can only raise the issues, not solve them.
Samberg said the show would be honest about what is happening in the world, referencing the issue of police brutality, while also ‘not punishing viewers who like our show and care about our characters’.
He said:
I think it’s important for us and for anyone watching our show to keep in mind if we’re looking for a half-hour comedy show to be the ones to solve this problem, we’re in trouble.
Our job is pointing out that stuff isn’t getting done right and spreading the word that we’re hopeful that it can get better.
Samberg said Brooklyn Nine Nine had always presented the police force in an authentic way by often being complicit in corruption and breaking protocol, but ‘our characters need to examine their roles in the world’, he added.
‘They’re going to be forced to look in the mirror and see who they’re complicit with,’ he said of the new season.
