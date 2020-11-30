Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season Eight Won't Try To Solve Police Brutality, Andy Samberg Says NBC

The new season of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine will raise awareness of serious issues but won’t aim to solve them, Andy Samberg has said.

The actor, who plays Jake Peralta said the eighth season of the show will ‘not shy away’ from the world’s ‘serious problems’ but it can only raise the issues, not solve them.

Advert 10

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a sitcom that centres on a group of goofy, likeable policemen. In June, Samberg’s co-star Terry Crews, who plays Terry Jeffords, said the next season would be influenced by the Black Lives Matter protests this year.

brooklyn 99 NBC

After the murder of George Floyd in May, there has been increased focus on policy brutality and systemic racism in law enforcement, especially in the US.

Samberg told Variety that the challenge is going to be being honest about what is happening in the world, and not shying away from the facts, but also ‘not punishing viewers who like our show and care about our characters’.

Advert 10

He said the characters had always presented the police force in an authentic way by often being complicit in corruption and breaking protocol, but ‘our characters need to examine their roles in the world’, he added.

‘They’re going to be forced to look in the mirror and see who they’re complicit with,’ he said of the new season.

Samberg said new episodes will raise awareness of the issues, but the sitcom will not lose its comedic factor.

Holt and Peralta in Brooklyn Nine-Nine NBC

Advert 10

He said:

I think it’s important for us and for anyone watching our show to keep in mind if we’re looking for a half-hour comedy show to be the ones to solve this problem, we’re in trouble. Our job is pointing out that stuff isn’t getting done right and spreading the word that we’re hopeful that it can get better.

In September, Andre Braugher, who plays Captain Raymond Holt in the series, said the new season was a ‘good chance to tell the kinds of stories that heretofore have only been seen on grittier shows’.

When it comes to the issue of police brutality, Braugher said the series has to ‘commit itself to telling the story of how these things happen and what’s possible to deal with them.’

Advert 10

Echoing Samberg, he said he didn’t know whether a comedy show would be able to ‘sustain’ such topics, but said that Brooklyn Nine-Nine is made up of a ‘staff, a cast and a crew that’s willing to take it on and give it [their] best’.

The new season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is expected sometime in 2021.