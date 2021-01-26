Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season Seven Coming To Netflix On March 26 NBC Universal Television

After what feels like an eternity, season seven of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is finally set to land on Netflix UK and Ireland on March 26.

‘The best day of the year is when we can *actually* give you an answer when you ask where the next season of B99 is. Today is that day,’ the streaming service wrote on Twitter.

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine S7 comes to Netflix UK/IE on 26 March.’

Check out the official trailer for season seven here:

The seventh instalment of the cop comedy first began airing on NBC in February last year, concluding in April, meaning it has been an awful long year of waiting for UK fans.

Season seven follows Holt as he struggles to come to terms with his demotion, and therefore his new role as patrol officer. But, just as fans hoped, it’s not long before he’s back at the helm, following the shock death of his rival Madeline Wuntch.

Brooklyn experiences a blackout the night Amy gives birth to Jake’s son and the annual Halloween heist produces a three-time winner, but who is it?

rosa and holt brooklyn nine-nine NBC Universal Television

The season is made up of 13 juicy episodes, which means B99 fans should probably clear their weekend schedules from Friday, March 26. Although, what else is there to do?

You’re right, Netflix, today is a good day.

Season seven of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will land on UK and Ireland Netflix on March 26. Meanwhile, you can refresh your memory of seasons one to six, which are all already available on the streaming service.