Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season Six Is Now Streaming On Netflix NBC

Cool, cool, cool, cool, cool: season six of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has finally made its way across the pond onto UK Netflix.

The fan-favourite US sitcom is currently airing its seventh season in the US. However, us chumps in the UK have been lumbered with only the first five seasons on Netflix.

Alas, good things come to those who wait – perfect for your day of self-isolation, get cosy and stuck in to all 18 episodes of the sixth season. Nine-Nine!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine NBC

Can you think of a better way to spend this fine Saturday? Your day will absolutely fly in with the exploits of Jake, Amy, Charles, Rosa, Terry and Captain Holt (and other guest stars along the way).

The sixth season marked the Emmy-winning show’s changeover to NBC, after Fox made the (frankly moronic) decision to cancel it following its fifth season. The sitcom continues to be immensely popular, with an eighth season already in the works.

If anything, NBC appear to have breathed even more life into the show. USA Today’s Kelly Lawler wrote: ‘In the first two episodes, the humor is there, the heart is there, and the plot progresses much as it would’ve on Fox.’

Brooklyn Nine-Nine gif NBC

Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall wrote: ‘If anything, the series feels more in a groove than it did when it was young and new and still surprising.’

If you smash through every episode by the end of this weekend, divert your attention to All4, where the first two episodes of season seven are available to stream on demand.

Only one word comes to mind with this news: noice.