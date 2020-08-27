Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Andre Braugher Says Cop Shows Shouldn’t Show Police Breaking The Law
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher has raised a discussion about the portrayal of police officers in cop shows, arguing that such shows shouldn’t show officers breaking the law.
Braugher, who plays the stern Captain Raymond Holt in the beloved New York-based police station comedy, said that shows depicting life on the force should set a good example for viewers.
Addressing the recent wave of protests against police brutality, Braugher emphasised that changes need to be made in this area, and that it is simply not okay to portray police officer characters bending the rules for the so-called ‘greater good’.
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast, Braugher said:
It’s a very complicated subject, but I think they have to be portrayed much more realistically, in terms of this: the convention… that police breaking the law is okay because somehow it’s in the service of some greater good, is a myth that needs to be destroyed.
Braugher also said that going forward, Brooklyn Nine-Nine would also need to address the realities of police misconduct, stating:
We’re going into an eighth season with a new challenge which is that everyone’s knowledge and feelings about police… have been profoundly affected.
What we have from [creator] Dan [Goor] is a commitment to write a smart show that will not attempt to hide itself in a fantasy. So the Nine-Nine is going to have to deal with what we know about the New York Police Department.
This isn’t the first time Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast members have shown support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
In June, the cast donated $100,000 to The National Bail Fund Network, which works with ‘organisers, advocates and legal providers across the country that are using, or contemplating using, community bail funds as part of efforts to radically change local bail systems and reduce incarceration’.
Furthermore, each of the season eight episodes were scrapped in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, with producers rethinking the direction of the show completely.
Speaking with Access Hollywood back in June, Terry Crews, who plays Sergeant Terry Jeffords, revealed the writing team intended to ‘start over’:
We’ve had a lot of sombre talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year.
Our show-runner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.
It’s currently unknown as to when we will see season eight of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. However, there are likely to have been delays due to the disruption caused by the ongoing pandemic.
