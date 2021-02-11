Brooklyn Nine-Nine To End After Eighth Season
Cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming to end after its upcoming eighth season.
And, to kick us while we’re down, the final season will be shorter than usual at just 10 episodes. On the flipside, it’s not happening just yet; season eight of the hit NBC show will air in the 2021-22 TV season, beginning this autumn.
Executive producer Dan Goor said: ‘When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy [Samberg], he said, ‘I’m in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,’ which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned.’
Goor continued:
I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy.
Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered in 2013 on Fox before being cancelled in 2018 after five seasons. Less than 48 hours after the cancellation, NBC picked it up, in large part thanks to the show’s fans.
Season eight has been a long time coming, after initial scripts were scrapped in response to incidents of police violence, the murder of George Floyd, and the Black Lives Matter movement. Andy Samberg, who plays Jake Peralta, later said the show was ‘taking a step back’ as the show’s writers and producers considered ‘how you make a comedy show about police right now’.
Speaking of the new season, Samberg told Variety the show is going to ‘further the conversation’ around police brutality, adding that ‘our characters need to examine their roles in the world’. He continued, ‘They’re going to be forced to look in the mirror and see who they’re complicit with,’ while ‘not punishing viewers who like our show and care about our characters’.
