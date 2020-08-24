Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero Blasts Quebec Remake For Whitewashing NBCUniversal Television/Club Illico

A baffling reimagining of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has come under fire from one of the original’s main stars over allegations of whitewashing.

Advert

Yes, you heard that right: there exists a remake of Brooklyn Nine-Nine designed for Quebec audiences, and its very existence has raised the question: ‘Why?’

The trailer for Escouade 99 (translating as Squad 99) was released last week, and the shot-for-shot remake looks as cringe as you can imagine; but it’s specifically irked Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago in the American hit.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine ladies NBC

The 38-year-old actor, whose parents moved from Cuba to the US when they were teenagers, retweeted the trailer and blasted it for its blatant whitewashing of her character, Santiago, as well as Rosa Diaz, who is played by Argentine American Stephanie Beatriz.

Advert

In a bold move for 2020, both women have been switched in favour of white actors Mylène Mackay – replacing Santiago as Fanny – and Diaz’s character, now called Rosalie, being played by Bianca Gervais.

Fumero shared the trailer with her 675,000 followers on Twitter, with the caption, ‘OMG OMG OMG!! This is like peeking through another dimension,’ before laying into the show’s decision to erase its women of colour in favour of a virtually all-white – barring their version of Captain Holt – cast.

She went on to question the choice by observing ‘after watching this… I’m suddenly curious about the Latina population in Quebec. Just sayin’, and called out the production, saying:

I’ve been thinking about this a lot, and it basically comes down to this… while I understand the Latina population is v small in Quebec (& how many of them are funny actors?) the Amy n Rosa roles could’ve gone to ANY BIPOC so it’s disappointing to see that missed opportunity.

Fumero also wanted to make clear she was not attacking the new stars of the sitcom, but was calling attention to the overall problem within the media.

‘Furthermore, I love actors so I do not mean to shame these actresses, it’s not their fault… it’s up to the decision makers. Also, you guyssssss Amy is not sexy ON PURPOSE. So that bums me out too.’

Advert

Fumero signed off her Twitter thread by hoping they would at least learn a lesson moving forward.

‘Lastly, if the show is successful I hope the creators take that opportunity to hire more BIPOC in supporting and guest roles,’ she said.

And it appeared fans were completely behind her on this one, with her first tweet gaining 1.2k retweets and nearly 14,000 Likes.

Others were keen to show their support and slam the new show’s choices.

One user hoped the show did well because their TV options were limited in Quebec, but also noted how it needed to do better.

Others were not so diplomatic, insisting there was a strong Latino presence in Quebec and that there really was no reason for the erasure.

Some chose not hold back in sharing some home truths when it came to diversity on TV in the Canadian province.

Advert

Despite the massive success of the US show now entering its eighth season, it didn’t stop producers binning all of its new episodes in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the enormity of the Black Lives Matter protests that have taken place in recent months, as producers were forced to rethink how they approached things.