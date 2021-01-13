unilad
Bruce Willis Apologises After Getting Kicked Out Of Pharmacy For Refusing To Wear Mask

by : Cameron Frew on : 13 Jan 2021 09:44
Bruce Willis has apologised after getting kicked out of a Los Angeles pharmacy for refusing to wear a face mask. 

At the time of writing, the US has seen more than 22.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 381,000 deaths. It’s one of the worst-affected nations in the world.

All across the country, similar protocols and guidance are in place; simple things like wearing face coverings and socially distancing. However, the Die Hard actor was subject to major criticism after apparently refusing to wear a mask in a pharmacy.

Reports emerged last night, January 12, that the star, 65, had been asked to leave a Rite Aid pharmacy in LA on Sunday, January 10, after refusing to comply by wearing a mask.

In a photo of Willis, you can see him wearing a bandanna tied around his neck, which he could have pulled up to cover his face. Willis was soon asked to leave the store, departing without making a purchase from the pharmacy, according to Page Six.

In a new statement to PEOPLE, Willis has backtracked on not wearing a mask and apologised, advising people to follow government guidance and wear face coverings.

He said: ‘It was an error in judgment. Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up.’

Among the many tweets criticising the actor, one user wrote: ‘The biggest badass in this story is whichever Rite-Aid employee told Bruce Willis to f*ck off.’

Bloody Disgusting editor John Squires also wrote: ‘Turns out Alan Rickman was the hero and Bruce Willis was the villain. Miss you, Alan. You’re a dick, Bruce.’

Throughout most of the pandemic, Willis has been quarantining with ex-wife Demi Moore and children Scout, Rumer and Tallulah, at their home in Idaho.

His refusal to wear a mask is surprising, considering how vocal his wife Emma Heming Willis is about them, having earlier shared a photo of herself, the actor and their daughters wearing masks.

Emma Heming WillisEmma Heming Willisemmahemingwillis/Instagram

An earlier image was captioned: ‘We are proud to support Sesame Workshop by wearing our @citizensofhumanity x @sesamestreet masks. The collection is designed for the whole family and benefits Sesame Workshop’s COVID-19 relief initiative, #CaringForEachOther.’

Emma also slammed those who don’t wear masks, writing: ‘I wear a mask to protect myself, my family and you. Yeah, it’s annoying but what are the other options? Not many. So I’m going to wash my hands, continue to social distance and when I can’t, I’ll be #wearingadamnmask.’

