Brutal And Savage New Netflix Series, Squid Game, Gets 100% On Rotten Tomatoes

by : Julia Banim on : 24 Sep 2021 11:38
Brutal new Netflix series Squid Game has so far earned a perfect critics’ score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, the freshest rating any show could hope for.

This impressive score comes from seven critics’ reviews, with an average rating of 8.50/10. At the time of writing, there is no critics’ consensus, however it’s clear that reviewers have so far been blown away.

Squid Game has also left those watching at home bingeing until the early hours, racking up a very decent 89% audience score from a total of 251 ratings.

You can check out the official trailer for Squid Game below:

The nine-episode Korean drama series landed on Netflix on September 17, and has left audiences utterly gripped. A fresh take on the battle royale genre, Squid Game will no doubt appeal to fans of The Hunger Games trilogy and dystopian narratives in general.

The Netflix synopsis reads:

Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.

Rebecca Onion of Slate has praised Squid Game as a ‘must watch, if you can stomach it’, while Paul Tassif of Forbes described it as ‘an emotional powerhouse that left me on the floor by the end’.

Squid Game is currently raked number two on Netflix UK, just behind the mighty Sex Education, and its new legion of fans can’t stop discussing the various twists and turns on Twitter.

Seriously, stay off social media until you’ve binged through the series of Squid Game in all its shocking entirety.

You can stream Squid Game on Netflix now.

