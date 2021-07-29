Bryan Cranston Asks For ‘Positive Thoughts’ As Co-Star Bob Odenkirk Is Hospitalised

bryancranston/Instagram/Sony Pictures Television

Bryan Cranston has asked people to keep Bob Odenkirk in their thoughts in light of him being rushed to hospital.

Odenkirk was on the set of Better Call Saul when he collapsed yesterday, July 28.

Advert 10

The actor was filming a scene on the sixth and final season in New Mexico when the incident occurred, which led to crew members calling an ambulance. The final season is set to air next year.

Sony Pictures Television

Odenkirk’s representatives have since confirmed the 58-year-old has suffered a ‘heart-related incident’, and is currently in a stable condition, The Guardian reports.

His son, Nate Odenkrik, has also given a brief update on The Incredibles actor via social media, writing, ‘He’s going to be ok.’

Advert 10

Following the worrying ordeal, fellow Breaking Bad alumni Cranston has asked people to send their thoughts and prayers to Odenkirk.

Sharing a picture of the pair together on Instagram, he wrote:

Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.

Advert 10

Aaron Paul, who also starred in Breaking Bad, shared a photo of Odenkirk alongside the caption, ‘I love you my friend.’

Odenkirk’s co-star Michael McKean shared love for him on social media as well. He tweeted, ‘Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother.’

Meanwhile, his frequent comedy partner David Cross said, ‘I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.’

Advert 10

The actor and his family have since thanked people for their well-wishes and asked for privacy while he recovers.

A statement issued by them, as per the actor’s representative, read, ‘He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.’

‘The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery,’ it continued.