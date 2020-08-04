Bryan Cranston Confirms Malcolm In The Middle Reunion Is Happening This Week 20th Television

Bryan Cranston has confirmed a Malcolm in the Middle reunion.

The classic Fox sitcom, starring Frankie Muniz as the titular Malcolm, ran for 151 episodes from 2000-2006, however it’s remained a firm favourite of fans nearly 15 years after its final episode.

However, the beloved family is marking the show’s 20th birthday by getting back together for a Zoom reunion, echoing The Goonies and The Lord of the Rings cast gatherings over the course of the past few months.

Cranston took to Instagram to announce the get-together, with proceeds of the event – which will feature ‘lots of great stuff from the show that could be yours’ – going towards Healing California, ‘an amazing organisation that provides FREE dental, medical and vision care to those in need’.

Malcolm in the Middle 20th Television

The Breaking Bad star, who played Hal on the sitcom, wrote:

Here we are… all are stuck in this five months of quarantine! Can you imagine how Hal would have gone bonkers on #MalcolmintheMiddle if he had to stay inside with his five knuckle-headed boys?! Makes me smile to think about that.

The 64-year-old then added, ‘So, if you’ve been missing some silliness in your life, check us out this Saturday night 8/8 for a 20th anniversary celebration of the show’s premiere… the whole thing is the brain child of Linwood Boomer, our show’s creator, to benefit his charity [Healing California].’

Malcolm in the Middle Bryan Cranston 20th Television

Cranston explained that the whole cast is returning for a Zoom call to read the first-ever episode, which aired on January 9, 2000, and introduced all the main characters and followed Malcolm’s struggles and fears to be placed in the accelerated learning class.

Alongside Muniz’s Malcolm and Cranston’s Hal, Justin Berfield’s Reese, Christopher Masterson’s Francis, Erik Per Sullivan’s Dewey and Jane Kaczmarek’s Lois are all set to appear in the reunion.

While fondly remembered for Hal, Cranston is most well-known for playing Walter White in Breaking Bad – however, he nearly lost out on the show due to his goofy Malcolm in the Middle performance.

Malcolm in the Middle Hal 20th Television

A former executive told The Hollywood Reporter: ‘We all still had the image of Bryan shaving his body in Malcolm in the Middle. We were like, really? Isn’t there anybody else?’

However, after years on a sitcom, Vince Gilligan’s drama was a dream come true. ‘I wanted a change of pace, and whether that meant a comedy or drama, it was going to be different because I didn’t need the money anymore… I didn’t want a ‘job’. I didn’t need to work ever again,’ Cranston said.

The Malcolm in the Middle Zoom reunion will take place on Saturday, August 8. Further details regarding the time of the event will be revealed in the coming days.