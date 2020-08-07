Bryan Cranston Says He'll Play Walter White Again 'In A Second' Sony Pictures Television

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston had said he’d play his character Walter White again ‘in a second’.

Cranston is currently promoting is upcoming Disney+ movie The One and Only Ivan and was asked if he would ever feature on Breaking Bad spin-off series Better Call Saul.

But how could Walter White return after the ending of Breaking Bad, I hear you ask? Well, with Better Call Saul being a prequel to the show, it makes it possible for Cranston to return as Heisenberg without contradicting its ending.

The Emmy award-winning show – which Cranston himself dubs as ‘fantastic’ – is based on a time prior to the events of Breaking Bad, and follows his transformation of Saul going from respectable lawyer Jimmy McGill to sleazy criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

Speaking about playing the role again, Cranston said to Collider:

I would be in it [Better Call Saul] if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it. I would do it in a second. But it hasn’t happened yet, I can tell you, and we’ll see. I don’t know. There’s one more season to go and we’ll see what happens!

He added that he’s been asked to direct several episodes of Better Call Saul since it aired in 2015, two years after Breaking Bad ended, but has been unable to do so because of other commitments.

Cranston continued:

I have been asked to direct an episode every single season and it just didn’t work out because of a commitment to doing a play or doing a movie or something, so I wasn’t able to section out the times available. But I do love the show. I think it’s a fantastic show.

Vince Gilligan has already spoken about having Cranston direct episodes of the spin-off show and said he’d ‘love it’ if he did.

In a previous interview with Collider, he said:

I’d love to have Bryan direct an episode. I got to write an episode [of Breaking Bad] that Bryan directed and I was on set with him every day, and it was a wonderful experience. He’s a magnificent director. He’s one of the few directors who has a facility for the lightest comedy and the darkest drama. He’s remarkable.

Cranston’s movie The One and Only Ivan debuts on August 21, but if you can’t wait until then to get your Bryan Cranston fix, the 64-year-old will be reuniting with the cast of Malcolm in The Middle tomorrow, August 8, as a way to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary and raise money for charity.