Buffalo Bill's Silence Of The Lambs House Becomes Creepiest Airbnb Ever Orion Pictures/The Sisters Sold It/YouTube

For those who love horror, the perfect Airbnb is now available – Buffalo Bill’s house from The Silence Of The Lambs can now be stayed at in Pennsylvania.

The Silence Of The Lambs terrified viewers when it was released in 1991. Since then, the film has become a classic horror film that picked up numerous awards and fans.

Advert 10

Fans of the film can now get even closer to the terror by hiring out the home of Buffalo Bill in the film. The house doesn’t look as creepy now, but it still looks pretty similar to the way it did in the motion picture.

Check out a video tour of the building below:

The Pennsylvanian house sits on an impressive 1.7 acres of land and has four bedrooms. Before the house became available to Airbnb users, it sold after being listed at $298,500. In the listing, it was noted that the house would be ideal for Airbnb hires and the purchaser of the large property now seems to be following that advice and hoping that horror tourists will help recoup the cost of the house. The home itself has kept a lot of its distinguishing features from when it was first built at the turn of the twentieth century.

Advert 10

The video tour explains that the house has kept many of its original features:

[the] Original hardwood floors, woodwork, light fixtures, pocket doors, fireplaces and wallpaper are in pristine condition.

While many will be excited to visit the property as soon as possible, it may be worth holding off for a few months. The new buyer, Chris Rowan, is an art director and prop stylist for films and intends to do some redecorating. In fact, Rowan intends to rebuild Buffalo Bill’s well and workshop sets, and recreate some of the scenes that did not appear in the house but were standouts in the Academy Award-winning film.

Orion Pictures

Advert 10

Rowan has already put up a website that promises ‘a real movie lover’s dream destination’ with some of the ‘most unique photo opportunities.’ Credit to Rowan, the property does look set to offer Airbnb visitors something unique even if it is a frightening experience.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how many people want to revisit the experience of The Silence Of The Lambs, and whether people will be able to get a good nights rest during their stay.