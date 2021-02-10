Buffy The Vampire Slayer Actor Says She Suffers ‘Chronic Physical Condition’ Because Of ‘Abusive’ Joss Whedon

For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and even made excuses for certain events that traumatise me to this day

Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.

While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer.