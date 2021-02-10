Buffy The Vampire Slayer Actor Says She Suffers ‘Chronic Physical Condition’ Because Of ‘Abusive’ Joss Whedon
Charisma Carpenter, who starred as Cordelia Chase on Buffy The Vampire Slayer, has claimed Joss Whedon’s abusive behaviour towards her on set has left her suffering from a ‘chronic physical condition,’ decades after the show ended.
In a statement released today, February 10, on Twitter, Carpenter described repeated ‘disturbing incidents’ in which Whedon, who created and ran the hit show, allegedly constantly threatened to fire her, subjected her and other actors to verbal abuse, and ‘pitted’ cast members against each other.
She wrote:
For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and even made excuses for certain events that traumatise me to this day
Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.
While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer.
Carpenter also alleges that Whedon accused her of sabotaging Buffy spin-off Angel when she became pregnant, asking her if she was ‘going to keep’ the baby and eventually firing her shortly after she gave birth.
In one particularly disturbing incident, Carpenter claims that Whedon forced her to show up to work at 1.00am while six months pregnant, saying ‘due to the long and physically demanding days and the emotional stress of having to defend my needs as a working pregnant woman, I began to experience Braxton Hicks contractions,’ adding that it was clear to her that the 1.00am call was ‘retaliatory.’
Carpenter posted the tweets with the hashtag #IStandWithRayFisher, in support of the actor who last summer accused Whedon of ‘gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable’ misconduct while filming Justice League. Fisher said he was no longer willing to work with DC Films as a result of their alleged ‘enabling’ of Whedon’s actions, and claimed he was fired from his role as Cyborg after speaking out against Whedon and the company. Carpenter confirmed that she had participated in WarnerMedia’s recent investigation into Fisher’s allegations as she believed him to be ‘a person of integrity who is telling the truth’.
In her statement, the actor claimed that she was not the only person to experience abusive behaviour from Whedon on the set of Buffy, which ran for seven seasons between 1992 and 2003. ‘Joss has a history of being casually cruel,’ she said. ‘He has created hostile and toxic work environments since his early career.’
Joss Whedon has not commented on the allegations.
