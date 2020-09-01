Buffy Will Be Played By Woman Of Colour In New Reboot 20th Television

Buffy the Vampire Slayer will be played by a woman of colour in the upcoming reboot of the cult show.

The reboot was first announced back in 2018, when Joss Whedon – who wrote the film the series was based on – was confirmed as executive producer.

He promised to deliver a ‘richly diverse’ new series, alongside producer and screenwriter Monica Owusu-Breen as showrunner.

Although the cast for the reboot has not yet been revealed, Amber Benson, who played Tara, a lesbian character in the original series, said she can’t wait to see what Wheldon does with it.

‘I was so excited because Joss (Whedon) was involved, a woman of colour was going to be running the show, and Buffy was going to be a woman of colour. I thought that was really important,’ she told Digital Spy.

‘So, Buffy – it had some diversity. But I feel like it could have had more. And that was just the time. That sort of onus wasn’t on the creative world to show the world in a diverse way. I would very much like to see Buffy in a diverse world. I think it would be a really amazing thing.’

In fact, Benson is so excited that she admitted she’d love to get involved in the new series herself.

‘Sure,’ she said. ‘I would pop in for a little cameo. Heck yeah!’

It comes after Whedon revealed that if he were to remake the show in modern times, he would make Willow (played by Alyson Hannigan) bisexual.

Willow fell in love with Benson’s character in season four and the couple got together. From that point on she identified as gay, despite being attracted to men throughout the first three seasons of the show.

Whedon has since said he was under pressure to not make Willow bisexual, over fears people would see her same sex attraction as a ‘phase’.

Speaking to Metro back in May, he explained:

There are things you can’t do, thanks to [the society at the time]. It was like, ‘Okay, you can’t make Willow bi, you can’t say this is a phase, because that’s what people do to deny their existence.’ So, if I did it now, I’d be like yes she can be bi. Because some people are! But back then it was like, no…we’re not ready for that.

Although there’s no word on when we can expect to see Buffy 2.0 on our screens, it sounds incredible.