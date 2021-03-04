Bugs Bunny Goes 3D In First Proper Look At Space Jam Sequel

Warner Bros./Entertainment Weekly

Everybody get up, it’s time to slam now… we’ve got our first proper look at Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The long-anticipated sequel to the 1996 film will finally hit screens later this year, starring LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe and the beloved cast of Looney Tunes – in 3D, no less.

Advert 10

Details around the follow-up have been slim, with only small teases given away so far. Now, James has spoken rather openly about the return of the Tune Squad. It’s the first time the cartoon characters have appeared in a movie since 2003’s Looney Tunes: Back in Action.

In Entertainment Weekly‘s latest cover story, James spoke about A New Legacy as well as unveiling some first-look images, showing off the basketball player with Tweety, Lola Bunny and a drenched Bugs Bunny.

Advert 10

The 36-year-old said: ‘It’s one of the biggest games, if not the biggest game, I’ve ever played in. The Goon Squad is probably the best team ever assembled in basketball history.’

In the film, James plays ‘a heightened version of himself’ with a son named Dom (Joe). Both of them are trapped in the the Warner 3000 entertainment ‘Server-verse’ by a CGI humanoid named Al G Rhythm (Cheadle), who also kidnaps Don in a bid to steal his followers.

From here, James plots a plan: in order to escape the virtual reality with his son, he must unite the Looney Tunes for an all-star basketball match against the Goon Squad.

Advert 10

James was first approached to star in a Space Jam sequel around 15 years ago. ‘I didn’t think I was ready to do anything of that magnitude. I wanted to continue to focus on my game and give it as much as I could,’ he explained to the outlet.

However, over the years he’s been expanding into television and film, most notably starring alongside Amy Schumer and Bill Hader in Trainwreck.

He said: ‘In my younger days, part of my thinking was… Space Jam was so good, how can I top this? There’s always going to be conversations about LeBron trying to do everything Michael Jordan [did]. But I’ve gotten older, and you know who you are. You know what you stand for.’

Advert 10

Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler, who’s a producer on the film, said: ‘The general idea was the examination of Black fatherhood and how fatherhood could be unique to LeBron James specifically.’

He added: ‘There are parents who want to push their kids to do certain things because this is what they do, but sometimes you have to look into a kid and be able to have an open mind and ear to help them become the thing they’ve dreamed of.’

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set for release on July 16, 2021 on HBO Max and cinemas in the US.