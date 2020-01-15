Build-A-Bear Will Debut A Baby Yoda Stuffed Animal
Sad you can’t cuddle the actual $5 million puppet of Baby Yoda? Worry no more because Build-A-Bear have plans to release their own Baby Yoda teddy.
The adorable character became popular after its debut on Disney+’s The Mandalorian in November and following the trend the popular teddy bear making company are jumping on the bandwagon says Business Insider.
Funko created a figurine of Baby Yoda recently, which has actually sold out. Apparently people who preordered it last month still won’t receive their very own Baby Yoda until May due to the high demand.
Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John said during a presentation on Tuesday at the ICR Conference:
I’m excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined.
We now will have The Child, also known as Baby Yoda.
Apparently Build-A-Bear will be releasing their plush Baby Yoda in the next few months but an official release date is still yet to be given.
However, if you can’t wait that long, Disney will debut their plush Baby Yoda at the start of March which is already available to preorder.
In a Facebook post on January 6, Disney wrote:
The cutest thing in the galaxy can now be yours. Pre-order the Disney Store ‘The Child’ soft toy now along with other items from the range.
Limited quantity. Orders limited to 1 per person/2 per household. Delivery dates will vary by product. The Child product will be excluded from any discounts.
Sims also jumped on the Baby Yoda hype and incorporated the tiny character into Sims 4. The Baby Yoda statue can be purchased for 504 Simoleons, and will look right at home in any Sim mansion, fitting ideally next to your chess table or in-house aquarium.
You can treat yourself to your own Baby Yoda in buy mode under the ‘Sculptures’ category. Alternatively, you can use the search function to type in ‘Baby Yoda’.
While spending a whopping $5 million on the actual Baby Yoda puppet for The Mandalorian was a brave decision, I’m sure Disney won’t struggle to make that money back in Disney+ subscriptions and people purchasing Baby Yoda merchandise with him being so damn adorable.
To be honest, Baby Yoda is taking over the retail, TV and meme world and I’m definitely okay with that.
If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Baby Yoda, Build-A-Bear, Disney Store, Disney+, Sims