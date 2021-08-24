‘But BLM Right!?’ Trending On Twitter Following Controversial Love Island Final

ITV2

The phrase ‘but BLM right’ is trending on Twitter as social media users criticise the results of last night’s Love Island final.

The reality TV show drew to a close yesterday, August 23, following weeks of texts, drama, re-couplings and declarations of love and adoration.

With numerous couples having come and gone, there were four that managed to make it all the way through to the Love Island final, namely Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank.

Viewers cast their votes and ultimately it was (spoiler alert) Millie and Liam who were crowned the winners, with Kaz and Tyler placing fourth, Faye and Teddy in third and Chloe and Toby coming in second.

The outcome of the vote was not much of a surprise, with The Independent reporting that Liam and Millie were the bookies’ favourites ahead of the episode to take home the winners’ £50,000. However, despite Millie and Liam’s popularity, numerous people have expressed their disapproval of the result.

Twitter users discussing the episode pointed out contestants Kaz and Tyler did not receive as a big a cheer as their competitors while being introduced, and argued they did not deserve their fourth place ranking while using the phrase ‘but BLM right?’ in reference to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

The movement gained unprecedented attention in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the resulting protests that took place across the globe, highlighting issues such as systemic racism, unconscious bias and the unjust treatment of Black people.

One person wrote: ‘why did no-one cheer for Kaz and Tyler???? but blm right???’

Another commented: ‘look at quiet everyone was when kyler were called, but BLM right’

Love Island fans also referred to the movement ahead of the vote in an effort to encourage support for Kaz and Tyler, with one person writing: ‘it’ll be fun to know if black lives matter is all talk or not. vote kaz and tyler today!’

Another viewer suggested the couple had been getting less screen time in recent episodes, writing: ‘Kaz and Tyler’s scenes been getting cut more and more recently, nice to know itv2 don’t support Black Lives Matter.’

ITV, the broadcaster that airs Love Island, has previously been praised for its support of the Black Lives Matter movement after it released an anti-racism advert in support of dance group Diversity’s BLM-themed performance on its show Britain’s Got Talent.

Neither Kaz nor Tyler have responded to their fourth-place position at the time of writing, though posts on their Instagram pages, being run by loved ones during the show, have expressed their pride at the result.