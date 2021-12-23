Buzz From Home Alone Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

Twentieth Century Fox/Midwest City Jail

Home Alone actor Devin Ratray has been arrested after allegedly trying to strangle his girlfriend.

The 44-year-old, who played Buzz in the beloved Christmas film, was arrested on Wednesday, December 22, after authorities issued a warrant in relation to an altercation with a woman earlier this month.

Police were reportedly called to a Hyatt hotel near downtown Oklahoma City following the alleged domestic dispute, after which the woman filed a police report claiming Ratray punched her in the face, put his hand over her mouth and tried to strangle her.

The incident was confirmed to People by a spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Police Department, though on December 15 the department said they considered the matter to be closed and they did not expect any arrests to be made.

The arrest warrant was issued less than one week later, on December 21, with a bond for Ratray set at $25,000.

A representative from the Oklahoma City Police Department told Fox News the actor ‘turned himself in and was processed’ the following day, before being ‘bonded out’.

Online court records cited by People show Ratray has been charged with one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and another count of domestic assault and battery.

According to documents obtained by KFOR, the woman involved in the altercation was identified as Ratray’s girlfriend. She is said to have told police that she and the actor got into an argument at a bar before she left him to return to their hotel room.

The woman claimed Ratray followed her back to the hotel, where the physical altercation allegedly occurred.

A probable cause affidavit cited by the news station reads: ‘[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth.’

The woman is said to have been left with a number of injuries as a result of the encounter, including bruising under her left eye, marks under her right eye, marks above the left side of her upper lip, a bruise on her chest and a sore right arm.

A representative for Ratray told TMZ the pair got into a verbal argument but there was nothing physical about the altercation. The rep did not disclose what the argument was about.

Ratray is best known for his role as Buzz in the first two Home Alone movies in which he starred as the older brother to Macaulay Culkin’s character, Kevin.