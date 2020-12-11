Buzz Lightyear Origin Story Starring Chris Evans Coming June 17, 2022

When I saw [many years ago], I think Buzz and Woody were on a pencil eraser at a McDonalds or something… as weird as it sounds, we’ve hit a high mark when you become an icon.

I never thought of that. It never occurred to me and I’ll say it again. There is a theme park out here [Toy Story Land]. A theme park! I love theme parks.

And a really, really good one and a really spectacular one that’s about this movie we started 25 years ago. I can’t describe except I’m honored and humbled to be a part of this thing.