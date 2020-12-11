Buzz Lightyear Origin Story Starring Chris Evans Coming June 17, 2022
A Buzz Lightyear origin story starring Chris Evans is due to arrive June 17, 2022.
Pixar has described Lightyear as being ‘the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear’, with Evans set to voice the title role.
Making the announcement via the studio’s offical Twitter account, Pixar told delighted fans to ‘get ready to go to ‘infinity and beyond’ with Lightyear‘.
Pixar has even shared a first glimpse of ‘the young test pilot that became the Space Ranger we all know him to be today’.
Angus MacLane, who co-directed the brilliant sequel Finding Dory is reportedly set to direct this hotly anticipated origin story, which will see Buzz long before he befriended Woody and the gang.
One of the most famous and beloved Disney Pixar characters of all time, Buzz Lightyear was voiced by Tim Allen in each the four Toy Story movies.
Speaking about Buzz’s popularity over the – can you believe it? – quarter of a century of Toy Story’s existence, Allen made the following remarks during the 2019 Global Press Junket for Toy Story 4, as per IGN:
When I saw [many years ago], I think Buzz and Woody were on a pencil eraser at a McDonalds or something… as weird as it sounds, we’ve hit a high mark when you become an icon.
I never thought of that. It never occurred to me and I’ll say it again. There is a theme park out here [Toy Story Land]. A theme park! I love theme parks.
And a really, really good one and a really spectacular one that’s about this movie we started 25 years ago. I can’t describe except I’m honored and humbled to be a part of this thing.
Plot details for Lightyear have yet to be announced.
