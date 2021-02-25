Call Of Duty And Warzone May No Longer Fit On Standard PS4

Activision

Call of Duty players looking to have Modern Warfare, Warzone and Black Ops Cold War on the same PS4 may soon run into some storage issues.

As the battle royale’s popularity skyrocketed last year, complaints quickly rolled in about the surging file size. With every passing update, gamers had to make space on their small hard drives just to store the title.

With the arrival of Black Ops Cold War, things aren’t any easier on that front. Because the latest outing also bundles the updates for Warzone, those with the standard PS4 are feeling the strain on their storage – some tough decisions may need to be made if you wish to have all of Call of Duty available.

An official Call of Duty blog post explained, ‘Those who own a standard PlayStation 4 with a default hard drive of 500GB may need to make room if they have the full versions of Modern Warfare/Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with all modes and packs installed.’

It added, ‘Should you have both games installed and have kept up to date with updates, you may need to delete some unused Game Content to have a successful download and install of the Warzone patch tonight.’

On each title, you’re able to uninstall some of the modes you don’t use. For example, if you’ve completed the campaign on both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, you can ‘delete’ it and free up a bit of space for the online content.

The Season Two update is now available for download, with the Warzone update weighing in at around 17GB across all platforms.