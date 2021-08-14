Cameron Diaz Reveals Why She Quit Acting

PA

Cameron Diaz has talked to Kevin Hart about why she left acting behind despite being one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Through hit films like The Mask, There’s Something About Mary and Charlie’s Angels, Cameron Diaz became a household name. This success continued for over a decade, but the actress decided to give up her acting roles in 2014.

Speaking on Kevin Hart’s Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart, Diaz explained why 2014’s Annie 2014 was her last role.

The 48-year-old actor said, ‘I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me.’ She went on to note that now her ‘routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself’.

This marks a stark difference from her approach to life at the peak of her fame. Diaz stated that there were parts of her life that had to be ‘handed off to other people’. The actor wanted to change this eight years ago, when she was 40, after realising that there were ‘so many parts of my life… that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing’.

Diaz noted that shortly after this decision, ‘I met my husband, we started a family, all those things I didn’t have time for before. Actually, not just have the time for but didn’t have the space to make the right decisions for me at the time to bring that in.’

Diaz married the lead guitarist of Good Charlotte, Benji Madden, in 2015 and they welcomed their daughter Raddix in December 2019.

Since retiring from acting and changing her life, Diaz said she feels ‘whole’.

