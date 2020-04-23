Captain Holt Goes Full John Wick in New Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Warning: Contains Spoilers

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Captain Holt is known for being a stoic, unemotional ‘block of granite’, as Jake Peralta would say, but the latest episode sees him turn into the precinct’s answer to John Wick.

Season seven of the beloved workplace comedy is currently underway, and so far episodes have touched upon Jake and Amy’s decision to grow their little family, the return of the Jimmy Jab Games, and a good – read: highly nervous – cop turn bad.

Episode 12, titled Ransom, saw Jake (Andy Samberg) team up with Holt (Andre Braugher) and his husband Kevin to rescue their beloved dog Cheddar after he was kidnapped.

Cheddar Brooklyn Nine-Nine NBC

Obviously, we known Cheddar is a very important part in Captain Holt’s life; in the past the officer has trusted the dog to take part in the Nine-Nine’s Halloween heist, and he loves him so much that he even created an Instagram account for the little corgi.

His strong affection for Cheddar means Holt would stop at nothing to save his pet, and that much was made clear in Ransom.

The episode was a perfect homage to Wick – another dog loving character – as Braugher managed to combine comedy with drama and heroism to display Holt at his most emotional.

Though we’ve seen Holt display the odd reaction to heartwarming or saddening situations in the past, with a tear here and a smile there, this episode proved Holt can go way further on the feelings scale that we previously thought possible.

Following the kidnapping of Cheddar and a failed rescue attempt, Holt was unable to hold back his anger as he punched a hole into a wall, and things only escalated from there.

Jake himself pointed out the similarities to action film John Wick, in which Keanu Reeves’ character sets out on a journey of revenge after a mobster’s son kills his dog. Of course, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s version isn’t quite so violent, though it might have been if Jake hadn’t successfully persuaded Holt to leave his grenades behind.

Holt eventually went full action-star as he chased down the culprit’s car on foot, before clinging to its roof during a brief shoot-out. The determined officer finally managed to defeat the criminal in a lengthy, dramatic fist-fight, which Jake observed from the safety of the car.

The episode was certainly one of the most action-packed, which says a lot for a series about catching criminals, and if nothing else it created the idea that Holt would make a brilliant assassin.