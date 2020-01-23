Captain Marvel Sequel Is Officially Happening Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel – the strongest of all the superheroes and first female MCU character to get her own film – is getting a sequel.

Advert

The film smashed the box office last year, hitting the billion dollar mark and, according to a Marvel source, Megan McDonnell – who’s part of the team writing the WandaVision movie – is in ‘advanced negotiations’ about writing Captain Marvel 2.

Rumour has it the upcoming film is due in cinemas in 2022, but a release date is yet to be confirmed.

Captain Marvel Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is looking to hire a female director for the film, The Hollywood Reporter reports, and Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who co-wrote and directed the first Captain Marvel, will not return to write the sequel but are in talks to do other Marvel-related things.

Advert

The second instalment of the Captain Marvel franchise will be set in the present day – the first film was set in 1995.

The first film introduces Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), an extraterrestrial Kree warrior who keeps having flashbacks of a past life that she doesn’t really remember.

Brie Larson PA images

With help from Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Captain Marvel tries to uncover the secrets of her past while harnessing her superpowers to end the war with the evil Skrulls.

Larson played Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame where she also kicked ass, but not so much to detract from the ensemble cast of the Avengers.

It’s time for more Captain Marvel.