Captain Tom Moore Wants Sir Michael Caine To Play Him In Upcoming Movie

by : Lucy Connolly on : 23 Sep 2020 10:13
Captain Tom Moore Wants Sir Michael Caine To Play Him In Upcoming MovieCaptain Tom Moore Wants Sir Michael Caine To Play Him In Upcoming MoviePA Images

Cast your minds back, if you can, to April this year: when Clap for Carers was still in its infancy and Captain Tom Moore was just embarking on his incredible 100th birthday walk for the NHS.

Despite it being a scary and uncertain time for most, it was also one of hope, with charitable acts such as Tom’s capturing the hearts of many and proving there was still good in the world.

So it’s perhaps unsurprising, then, that the national treasure is set to be the subject of a movie after two UK companies secured the rights to his inspirational story – and he wants none other than Michael Caine to play him.

Tom MooreTom MoorePA Images

That’s right folks, Tom has his heart set on the British film icon for the upcoming project, which will explore how his strength, wisdom and humour changed the way his family viewed the world after he moved into their home following the death of his wife after an almost 40-year marriage.

The film will also draw on Captain Tom’s military career, showing how personal grief and the horrors of war shaped his life and inspired him to keep walking in the days leading up to his 100th birthday.

‘I don’t know of any 100-year-old actors but I’m sure Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins could do a wonderful job if they were prepared to age up,’ Captain Tom said, as per Deadline.

UK Ministry of Defence

UK companies Fred Films and Powder Keg Pictures recently secured the rights to the film, winning an international bidding war that saw a number of production companies approaching the family. Fred Films’ James Spring will produce alongside Powder Keg Pictures’ Nick Moorcroft and Meg Leonard.

‘We received so many offers but what it boiled down to was trust,’ Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said. ‘The family are big fans of the films James, Meg and Nick have written and produced and we hope that our story connects with audiences in the same way their previous films have done.’

Moorcroft and Leonard said in a joint statement:

This is a story about the power of the human spirit and Captain Sir Tom personifies that. We are honoured to be telling this unique and inspiring story and are excited about audiences getting to know the man behind the headlines.

Captain Tom MooreCaptain Tom MoorePA Images

The former British Army officer raised £39 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden in a feat that was previously considered impossible; after a long battle with skin cancer, Tom suffered a broken hip and was told he would never walk again.

However, he remained determined and at the age of 99 he ordered a treadmill to kick-start his own rehabilitation journey. From there, he was able to walk laps of his garden and the rest, as they say, is history.

Not only did he raise an incredible amount of money for NHS Charities Together, but Captain Tom broke two Guinness World Records, achieved a No. 1 hit single with You’ll Never Walk Alone, and was even knighted by the Queen in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The team is looking to shoot the project in 2021, so it looks like we might not have too long to wait until we see it on the big screen.

