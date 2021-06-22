Cara Delevingne Reveals Her Sexuality Changes All The Time

Model and actor Cara Delevingne has described her sexuality as being ‘like a pendulum swinging’ because it changes all the time.

While Delevingne’s last partner was Pretty Little Liar‘s actor Ashley Benson, and dated singer St. Vincent between 2014 and 2016, she identifies herself as bisexual and pansexual – something she says she’s grown to be more comfortable with.

Speaking on Josh Smith’s Make It Reign podcast, Delevingne explained how her sexuality is forever changing.

‘It’s like a pendulum swinging, but almost now I feel far more comfortable being bisexual than I used to. I’ve kind of felt because I was lacking in my desire for women or love for women that I kind of just went one way and now it changes a lot more,’ Delevingne told Smith.

The model also discussed Pride month and what it means to her, saying:

That’s what I think Pride needs to be about. It’s just love, love for your partner, love for your neighbour, love for yourself more importantly, and loving people you don’t know either. Like, it just doesn’t have to be something you talk about where it’s just about a relationship. It can just be about a stranger, you know, having empathy and compassion for all people.

Addressing how she once felt a lot of shame for being gay, the Paper Towns actor said she now feels ‘a lot more free.’

While the 28-year-old says she’s become more accepting of herself, Delevingne explained she speaks to herself in a harsher way than anyone else would.

The Suicide Squad actor said, ‘I will talk to myself so much worse than I would ever speak to any other human being in the entire world. No matter what, even someone who’s hurt me more than anyone, I will be so much nicer than that.’

This is the second time Delevingne has discussed her sexuality for Pride; she also discussed the matter with Variety, where she said the annual event gives people like her a sense of belonging.

She told the magazine, ‘Pride to me is a sense of something that I never really had as a kid. A sense of pride is like a sense of belonging, a family outside your family, a place where you don’t have to apologise or feel ashamed. I guess I never felt like I belonged anywhere as a kid.’