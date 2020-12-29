Cardi B Calls Out Peppa Pig In Threatening Tweet PA Images/Entertainment One

Cardi B has lashed out at none other than Peppa Pig for supposedly being a bad influence on her two-year-old daughter, Kulture.

The toddler is now constantly wanting to stomp about in puddles after watching Peppa do just that, a habit which is said to be ‘f*cking up her uggs’.

Channelling the frustrations of parents everywhere, the 28-year-old WAP rapper unleashed her fury against the cartoon pig, seething, ‘that sh*t gets me so tight!’

Issuing a warning to the mischevious fictional piglet, Cardi cautioned:

Deum you peppa pig …COUNT YOUR F*CKIN DAYS!

Of course, little Kulture is far from the only kid to have been swept under Peppa’s spell in one way or another, and many parents have since come forward to empathise with Cardi’s plight.

One person tweeted:

Just wait until she speaks with a British accent. My son does that sh*t now.

Another commiserated:

Just wait til she gets to the whistle episode!! I know have a toddler who is STILL MAD a year later that she can’t do it!

However, many have urged Cardi against incurring the wrath of Peppa Pig, who apparantly stands at a formidable 7ft 1 inches as per her fandom page.

Of course, Peppa is still only six years old, and has yet to reach the no doubt collosal proportions of her parents, Daddy Pig and Mummy Pig.

Although the family’s official heights have never been given, calculations made by one curious fan last year put Mummy Pig at around 11ft 6 inches and Daddy Pig at 14ft 2inches. Horrifying if true.

Peppa Pig has yet to respond to Cardi’s criticism, apparantly choosing to stew in a damning silence.