Cardi B Just Realised Hidden Adult Meaning Of Toy Story Character

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 18 Dec 2020 18:53
The beauty about Toy Story is that you can enjoy it as a child, and, arguably, even more so as an adult; a pleasure which has just been discovered by Cardi B.

Cardi, who has a two-year-old child called Kulture, learned about one of the many hidden grown-up jokes within the franchise, thanks to an informative meme. Yep, it’s full of ‘em.

The rapper took to Twitter to reveal she was ‘today years old’ when she discovered that one of the toys, which helps Woody and Buzz in Sid’s house, is actually a ‘hooker’.

Sharing a meme which said, ‘I was today years old when I realised this is a hooker…’ Cardi wrote: ‘OMMMMGGGGGGGGG !!!! This the greatest knowledge ever!!! [sic]’

Toy Story truly is the gift that keeps on giving.

‘Got to throw some adult references in these kids’ movie, so us adults can have a good laugh too. I knew this the first time I saw it though. It’s obvious,’ one Toy Story fan quite rightly pointed out.

Despite the fact a lot of people were quick to comment to say they knew ever since being a child that the toy was a hooker, I can safely say my innocent mind has never noticed, despite seeing the film about a billion times.

The iconic film turned 25 years old last month and this meme proves just why it continues to get better with age.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

