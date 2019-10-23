Cardi B Will Join The Family For Fast & Furious 9

PA/VinDiesel/Instagram

After making her first big screen appearance in Hustlers, Cardi B is set to continue her acting career in Fast and Furious 9.

Though her role as one of the none-crime-breaking strippers in Hustlers was only brief, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, obviously made a good impression as the creators of Fast and Furious were quick to get her on board for the upcoming film.

Vin Diesel, star and producer of the action franchise, teased the new arrival on Instagram yesterday (October 22), where he posted a video of himself and Cardi.

Filming for Fast 9 began in June and in the post Diesel explained the cast and crew had reached their 86th day on set, which also marked their last day of shooting scenes in the UK.

The 52-year-old added the team have been giving it their all for the ninth instalment – or 10th, if you include the recent spin off Hobbs and Shaw.

The actor said:

I know I’m exhausted… we all gave every single thing we could for this movie. Put it all on the table. Put it all out there.

Cardi jumped in to express high hopes for the movie, adding:

I’m tired, but I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.

Of course, the 27-year-old rapper may be biased because this is the only Fast film she’s in, but her excitement is still encouraging.

While details about Cardi’s character are being kept under wraps, EW report her role in the sequel is a small one. She’s joining the franchise alongside John Cena, who is also new to the Fast family.

Cena confirmed the news in June, as he wrote on Twitter:

For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor [sic] to join this franchise and this family.

Fast and Furious 9 is set to be released next May and while the franchise is obviously welcoming some new faces the sequel will also see a number of characters return, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel and Helen Mirren.

Director Justin Lin is also making a comeback for the latest film.

It will be great to see what Cardi and Cena bring to the table!

