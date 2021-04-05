Carole Baskin Admits She’s ‘Nervous’ About Louis Theroux’s Tiger King Documentary
Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin has admitted that she’s ‘nervous’ about Louis Theroux’s upcoming documentary on the controversial Joe Exotic.
Theroux’s new BBC documentary, named Shooting Joe Exotic, airs tonight, April 5, and sees the well-known TV journalist revisit his interview with Joe Exotic from a decade ago for America’s Most Dangerous Pets.
For those of who aren’t familiar with Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, the series arrived on Netflix just as the world went into lockdown last year, and for weeks it was all anyone could talk about.
The series looked at the rivalry between Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, Carole Baskin, and the pair’s obsession and love of big cats. Exotic is currently serving time in prison for being found guilty of plotting Baskin’s murder.
Both Exotic and Baskin gained worldwide attention as a result of the series.
In the wake of it’s popularity, Theroux visited Baskin and her husband to interview them for his new documentary on Exotic.
Speaking to The Mirror, Baskin explained she was apprehensive for the new documentary to air as she wasn’t given the opportunity to preview it.
She said, ‘[Theroux] came to the sanctuary and before he came there was a lot of media who reached out to us after Tiger King and we refused to talk to any of them for months. And when he reached out to us we felt a little bit differently because of the way he had treated the whole thing back in 2011.’
She continued:
I felt like he had dealt pretty fairly with most of the subjects that he had talked about and we felt it was worth the risk, and we won’t know until we see it. […] We were nervous, but we really feel like he is a man of integrity and that he will treat the issue fairly.
I’m sure that if we were the people doing the editing, it would be very different than what his edit person is going to do because of the need to attract viewers and such. We’re just all about getting the facts out there.
Discussing Theroux’s 2011 America’s Most Dangerous Animals, Baskin added, ‘Although he did it tongue in cheek, it was really eye-opening to a lot of people and I so appreciated the fact that he made this known because it’s such a horrible situation and we really did need to shine a light on it.’
Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic airs tonight, April 5, at 9.00pm on BBC Two.
