Carole Baskin Investigates Joe Exotic’s Zoo In New Documentary

Alamy

Hey all you cool cats and kittens… Carole Baskin will investigate the zoo formerly owned by Joe Exotic in a new docuseries.

Exotic, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year sentence on animal abuse charges, as well as his connection to a murder-for-hire plot against the Big Cat Rescue founder.

Netflix’s Tiger King showed Exotic’s stewardship of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, marred with controversy over its treatment and breeding of animals. The property was later awarded to Baskin, and in a new series, she’s paying a visit.

Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight will see Baskin and her husband Howard take a closer look at the allegations of abuse at the zoo, and ‘get their hands dirty and investigate the treatment of big cats, often coming into direct confrontations with dangerous operators,’ according to Discovery+.

Alongside retired homicide detective Griff Garrison and Exotic’s niece Chealsi, who worked there for years as a youngster, the series will follow Baskin’s investigation in the zoo for evidence of animal trafficking and poor treatment, and the streaming platform earlier said there’ll be ‘many shocking moments’.

Discovery+

In a press release, as per Complex, Baskin said, ‘This is a unique opportunity for audiences to come ‘behind the scenes’ with us for an unfiltered look at how we expose the cub-petting exploiters and roadside zoos we feel are mistreating animals.

‘This is our real-life work within a dangerous world, and viewers will see it comes with our people being threatened, guns pointed at us, and the bad guys shooting at our drones.’

Viewers are set to see a ‘very different side’ to Baskin in the series, according to Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive vice president of development and production factual programming at Discovery.

Discovery+

‘Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight reveals Carole’s story in her own words. Viewers will see this larger than life personality in the fight for her beloved big cat’s lives as she uncovers and stops the exploitation of these animals,’ she said.

Baskin recently slammed Tiger King directors Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode after news emerged of Netflix releasing a follow-up to the viral series. ‘I wouldn’t call [them] true documentarians. I mean that was just a reality show dumpster fire,’ she told Variety.

Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight will debut on November 13 on Discovery+.

