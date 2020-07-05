Carole Baskin Is Now Recording Personalised Video Messages For You And Your Friends
For the cool price of £165.17, fans can receive a personalised 30 second message from one of the defining names of 2020.
Now, this may sound a little steep but if you’re considering clubbing together for the Carole ‘F*cking’ Baskin lover in your mate group, this could be the kitty treat they’ve been waiting for.
According to Baskin’s Cameo profile:
You know me as ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s intended murder victim but my real life’s work has been at Big Cat Rescue for a world where all wild cats live free. Please be a voice for cats: BigCatAct.com
Baskin’s messages have so far received a glowing 62 five star reviews, with happy customers practically purring with delight. One person noted that it was ‘awesome to include the tiger’.
In one example vid, Baskin could be seen wishing a fellow animal lover a ‘happy hello’ whilst holding a cuddly tiger teddy. In another, she commiserated with fans who had hoped to head down to Big Cat Rescue before the pandemic struck.
Explaining the process in an introductory vid, Baskin said:
I’m happy to record any kind of greeting for a birthday or anniversary or any kind of encouraging message to the animal lover in your life.
I hope at the end you will let me ask them to make the call of wild at BigCatAct.com so we can save those cats and cubs. Love you.
The message will arrive within seven days, although I imagine she won’t be taking orders from a certain Mr. Exotic…
