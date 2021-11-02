Carole Baskin Sues Netflix Over Tiger King 2 Footage

Alamy/Netflix

Carole Baskin is suing Netflix over footage used in the soon-to-be-aired Tiger King 2.

The Big Cat Rescue CEO has alleged that Netflix and production company Royal Goode Productions have breached contract by showing footage of both her and her husband, Howard Baskin, in the upcoming follow-up to the hit 2020 docuseries.

The couple reportedly only signed appearance release forms for the first documentary series, and were therefore surprised to see footage of them used in the Tiger King 2 trailer.

As per legal documents obtained by Variety:

Understanding that the Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions’ use of the footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue to the single, initial documentary motion picture, the Baskins believed that any sequel – though odious – would not include any of their footage.

The lawsuit continued:

By utilizing the film footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue secured by Royal Goode Productions under the Appearance Releases in ‘sizzle reels’ and promotional trailers for the sequel entitled Tiger King 2, the Defendants are in breach of the terms of the Appearance Releases.

Netflix

The big cat rights activist has also alleged that she had led to believe that the original Tiger King project would be ‘an exposé of the big cat breeding and cub petting trade akin to the documentary feature film entitled Blackfish‘, rather than centred around Joe Exotic and his G.W. Zoo.

The Baskins are now demanding that all footage of them be removed from Tiger King 2, and are seeking to take the case before a jury.

You can catch Tiger King 2 on Netflix from November 17 onwards.