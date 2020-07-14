Carole Baskin Tricked Into Giving Rolf Harris And Jimmy Saville Shout Out By Australian Comedian Tom Armstrong

Carole Baskin Tricked Into Giving Rolf Harris And Jimmy Saville Shout Out PA Images/tomoarmstrong/Tiktok

Carole Baskin has been tricked into giving notorious paedophiles Rolf Harris and Jimmy Saville a shout out on camera.

The Tiger King star fell victim to Australian comedian Tom Armstrong’s most recent prank, which was later shared on TikTok.

Harris was an Australian entertainer who was convicted in 2014 of the sexual assault of four underage girls. Jimmy Saville, a British TV personality, was accused of sexual abuse throughout his career but it was only properly investigated and publicised after he died in 2011.

Baskin tomoarmstrong/TikTok

Baskin started recording personal messages for fans earlier this month for the eye-watering price of $165 and arguably, this is $165 well spent by Armstrong.

In the personal message via Cameo, Armstrong asks the Big Cat Rescue owner to wish a happy birthday to Rolf Harris as well as giving out to Harris’s ‘best friend’ Jimmy Saville.

Warning: do not sip a drink just before watching this video because you will spit it out or choke with laughter.

Check out the hilarious video here:

The message read by Baskin says:

Hey all you cool cats and kittens, it’s Carole Baskin at Big Cat Rescue. Hi Rolf Harris – all your kids wanted to get together and tell you that you have really touched them and that they love all that you have done for them. I hear there’s a lot of great stories about you and your best friend, Jimmy Saville – can’t wait to hear those. Happy birthday Rolf.

The video shared by the comedian yesterday, July 13, has been watched over 180,000 times and liked by nearly 30,000 people.

One person commented, ‘This is one of the greatest videos I have ever seen,’ while someone else dubbed Armstrong as a ‘hero’.

Tom tomoarmstrong/instagram

Someone else joked, ‘Be careful, if she finds this you may just disappear…’ referring to Baskin’s missing first husband that Joe Exotic alleged she killed.

Baskin isn’t the first person to fall victim to Armstrong’s pranks. Earlier this month he got 7th Heaven star Beverley Mitchell to give a shout out to Australian serial killer Ivan Milat, aka the ‘Backpacker Murderer’. He murdered seven people between 1989–1993.

In the video Mitchell says, ‘Hey Ivan! Not many people pick up hitchhikers anymore, but you really helped out the backpacker gang and you belong in 7th Heaven.’

Awkward.