Carole Baskin's Missing Husband's Family Buys Advert During Dancing With The Stars Netflix

The family of Carole Baskin’s missing husband appealed for the public’s help with finding answers in an advert which aired during Dancing With The Stars.

The timing of the advert’s release was significant because Tiger King star Baskin is a contestant in this year’s dancing competition, allowing viewers to recognise exactly who her husband’s family were referring to in the advert.

Don Lewis went missing in 1997 but his disappearance gained new interest following the release of Netflix’s Tiger King in March, in which Baskin was accused of killing him.

See the family’s advert below:

Lewis’ family and their attorney John Phillips bought time to air the advert during the first break of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS), where Baskin made her debut on Monday, September 14.

The advert featured Don’s three daughters, Gale, Lynda and Donna, who each explained how much they love and miss him, and why they need to know what happened to him more than two decades ago. Lewis’ former assistant, Anne, also appeared to say his Lewis’ loved ones are just asking for justice.

Phillips mentioned Baskin by name in the advert and said the family deserved answers, adding:

Do you know who did this, or if Carole Baskin was involved?

Lewis’ loved ones said there was a $100,000 reward for members of the public who could offer useful information, and included a number for their tip line before letting viewers get back to see Baskin take around the dancefloor.

Florida police reopened Lewis’ case in April, when Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told Time he would be ‘foolish’ if he didn’t take advantage of Tiger King’s popularity. He said he wanted to ‘put the message out that if you think you know something, you should contact the sheriff’s office’, adding: ‘this is very important to us.’

Baskin has previously denied having any role in her husband’s disappearance, and she accused Tiger King of sparking speculation about her involvement with ‘lies and innuendos’.

She continued:

The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims. They did not care about truth. The unsavory lies are better for getting viewers.

Baskin does not appear to have publicly commented on Lewis’ family’s choice to mention her in Monday’s advert.