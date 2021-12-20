Carrie-Anne Moss’ Matrix Code Red Carpet Dress At Premiere Is Seriously Impressive

I think when Lana [Wachowski] first mentioned it to me, we talked on the phone. I never in a million years expected to ever get that phone call.

I think I protected my heart a little bit—was it really going to happen? But, I was so thrilled to be back in that world, in that creative space with her, in that camaraderie with Keanu again with the friendship that we have—and the opportunity to play this character alongside him as Neo again.