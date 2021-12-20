Carrie-Anne Moss’ Matrix Code Red Carpet Dress At Premiere Is Seriously Impressive
Carrie-Anne Moss has wowed fans with her striking, and absolutely spot-on, choice of red carpet dress.
Rocking up to the Matrix Resurrections premiere in San Francisco, Moss, 54, wore an elegant, custom-made Oscar de la Renta gown, which perfectly referenced the iconic sci-fi franchise.
Embellished with rows of silver and green sequins, the dress was created to resemble the code which simulates the false reality of those living in the Matrix, sometimes referred to as green rain. The sequins were interspersed with very fine embroidered lettering, reading, ‘Oscar de la Renta’.
Moss finished off the look with a pair of sparkling green earrings and a silver ring, making for a unique, futuristic and very stylish red carpet appearance.
One Twitter user hailed the gown as ‘simple, elegant, stunning’, while another praised the ‘amazing detail’ and all-round ‘badass’ look.
A third person wrote:
All I want for Christmas is Carrie-Anne Moss’ Oscar de la Renta dress from the premiere of The Matrix Revolutions.
Moss will be reprising the role of Trinity in the eagerly anticipated sequel, and recently spoke about how ‘thrilled’ she’d been to return to the franchise after so many years.
Speaking with Pinkvilla, Moss said:
I think when Lana [Wachowski] first mentioned it to me, we talked on the phone. I never in a million years expected to ever get that phone call.
I think I protected my heart a little bit—was it really going to happen? But, I was so thrilled to be back in that world, in that creative space with her, in that camaraderie with Keanu again with the friendship that we have—and the opportunity to play this character alongside him as Neo again.
The Matrix Resurrections hits cinemas on December 22.
