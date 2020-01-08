Carrie Fisher’s Daughter Played Young Leia In Rise Of Skywalker

Billie was playing her mother. It was a poignant thing, and something that nobody took lightly – that she was willing to stand in for her mom.

It was an emotional thing for everybody to see her in that position. It felt great for us, too. If you’re going to have someone play [Fisher’s] part, it’s great that it’s [Lourd] because there are a lot of similarities between them that we were able to draw from.

The real challenge was just making the Leia footage we had to work with fit in that scene.