unilad
Advert

Casino Royale Director Admits Mistake In Iconic James Bond Poker Scene

by : Cameron Frew on : 28 Nov 2020 18:03
Casino Royale Director Admits Mistake In Iconic James Bond Poker SceneCasino Royale Director Admits Mistake In Iconic James Bond Poker SceneSony Pictures

Casino Royale’s poker scenes are some of the best in the movie. However, its director has admitted there’s a mistake. 

The 2006 film introduced a new era of James Bond in Daniel Craig, an athletic, vulnerable brute unlike any 007 we’d seen before, albeit with shades of Timothy Dalton.

Advert

As the title goes, Montenegro’s Casino Royale plays a pivotal role as Bond and Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen) go head-to-head in a high stakes Texas hold ’em tournament. While seemingly flawless, there is one ‘amusing’ error, according to Martin Campbell.

Poker Casino RoyalePoker Casino RoyaleSony Pictures Releasing

Campbell, who also directed Pierce Brosnan’s Bond introduction with GoldenEye, looked back on the poker sequence in a new interview with Polygon. ‘There was a lot of [card] playing in it. It was the thing I sweated on more than anything else,’ he said.

He added, ‘I think the sequence was pretty convincing. What you realise is, it’s not just the card games – it’s the stakes. It’s also two guys eye-f*cking one another, basically. That was the secret.’

Advert

Of course, Bond comes out on top at the end with a straight flush, winning a whopping $115 million. Just before the film kicks into a further dramatic gear, Bond slips the dealer a plastic chip worth $500,000, which isn’t worth anything outside the game.

Campbell said, ‘I always laugh at the end when Bond just flips him half a million. It was just amusing to me – it’s not Bond’s money.’

The director added, ‘This is sort of Bond before he becomes Bond, thinking with his heart instead of his head. From a dramatic point of view, each of the card games has a good climax.’

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Man Lets Giant Huntsman Spider Live In His Home For A Year
Animals

Man Lets Giant Huntsman Spider Live In His Home For A Year

Reseller Made Over $40,000 In Less Than A Week From Selling 200 PlayStation 5 Units
Technology

Reseller Made Over $40,000 In Less Than A Week From Selling 200 PlayStation 5 Units

Mike Tyson Eats Roy Jones Jr’s ‘Ear’ Ahead Of Big Fight
Sport

Mike Tyson Eats Roy Jones Jr’s ‘Ear’ Ahead Of Big Fight

Trump Loses Pennsylvania Election Fraud Appeal
News

Trump Loses Pennsylvania Election Fraud Appeal

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, James Bond

Credits

Polygon

  1. Polygon

    Casino Royale’s poker scene was as elaborate as a James Bond stunt

 