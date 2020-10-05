Catfish UK Is Now Taking Applications For Your Suspicious Online Romances

MTV

Catfish is officially on its way to British shores.

Finally. It feels like a long time coming but the official casting calls – if you can dub them as such – for hopeless romantics to find out whether the love of their life is who they say they are live.

Advert

Courtesy of Viacom Studios UK, residents from the United Kingdom can apply to be on our version of the popular US series presented by Nev Schulman and Max Joseph, who’ve become synonymous with the programme that hunts down online romances to see if they are who they claim to be.

MTV

Despite a UK version touted for 2016, plans for a British version never materialised but now you can finally apply in a number of ways, if you reckon the person you’re crushing on is a fraud. You can either email them at [email protected], call 07743 001261, or fill in the online form for the MTV show here.

While there will no doubt be some minor differences in how the show will work on our shores, not just because it’ll cover a much smaller area compared to the vastness of America, but will likely have new hosts too as neither Nev or Max are confirmed.

Advert

Participants must be 18 years or older and be willing to share all about their online relationship with the cameras (and the entire country), in the hope of getting to the truth.

The modern concept of Catfish began when Nev himself was reeled in by a middle-aged woman called Angela pretending to be someone she wasn’t. He, his brother Ariel, and co-director Henry Joost, made the movie of the same name in 2010, which MTV picked up for series two years later. Since then, there’s been 185 episodes spanning eight seasons.