Catherine O’Hara Recreates Iconic Home Alone 2 Scene

Catherine O'Hara Recreates Iconic Home Alone Scene cohclips_/TikTok

That festive time is officially upon us, which means it’s finally acceptable to binge-watch all our favourite Christmas films, like Home Alone.

And while the iconic film gives us all kinds of nostalgia, we’re not the only ones revisiting the cult classic movie.

Advert 10

Catherine O’Hara, who played Kevin’s mum Kate McCallister, has recreated the iconic airport scene from the movie’s sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, when she finally realises she’s forgotten her son.

You can check it out here:

Advert 10

Taking to TikTok, the actor posted a side-by-side clip of her looking around casually, before screaming ‘KEVIN’ in horror and fainting backwards, alongside the clip of the original.

The timing really is impeccable.

Unsurprisingly, TikTokers have been going crazy for the short-but-sweet clip, with many hailing her an absolute ‘treasure’.

‘I’ve watched this multiple times today and it does not stop being delightful and wonderful. Catherine O’Hara is a galactic treasure,’ one fan wrote, sharing the clip on Twitter.

Advert 10

Catherine O'Hara Recreates Iconic Home Alone Scene cohclips_/TikTok

Another added:

Catherine O’Hara remaking her #HomeAlone Kate McCallister… & I am here for it.

O’Hara has starred in many films over the years, but there’s no getting away from the fact she is best known for her role in Home Alone, which seems to grow in popularity every single year.

Advert 10

The 1990 hit made $476.7 million at the global box office, making it the highest grossing live action comedy until 2011, when it was beaten by The Hangover Part 2.