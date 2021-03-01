Catherine O’Hara Wins Best Comedy Actress Golden Globe For Schitt’s Creek

ITV Studios Global Entertainment

Catherine O’Hara has won Best Comedy Actress at the Golden Globes for Schitt’s Creek.

Despite first airing on CBC in 2015, the beloved Canadian sitcom skyrocketed to worldwide popularity through 2019 and 2020 after Netflix added it to its roster.

Throughout its six-season run, the show has attracted critical acclaim and an array of awards wins – however, this year marks the first time its been nominated for Golden Globes.

In the musical/comedy category for Best Actress, O’Hara beat Lily Collins for Emily in Paris, Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant, Elle Fanning for The Great and Jane Levy for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

The show follows the Rose family (played by Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy), rich socialites who are left with one asset after going bankrupt: a small town they once bought as a joke, Schitt’s Creek.

Schitt’s Creek amassed a total of five Golden Globe nominations: Best Television Series in the musical/comedy category; Best Supporting Actor for Dan Levy; Best Supporting Actress for Annie Murphy; Best Actor in the musical/comedy category for Eugene Levy and O’Hara’s nomination.

Discussing how much the show’s fandom has grown, O’Hara told The Guardian: ‘It’s like the show was made for the pandemic: we were a family holed up together, forced to get to know each other, and in the Roses’ case, they ended up loving it. So maybe it can be a lesson in embracing the situation.’

Despite the show coming to its conclusion last year, there’s been chatter of the cast getting back together for a follow-up film.

Dan Levy told People: ‘But at the same time, I think the success of the show really was tied so closely to the care that was put into it and the quality that was put into it. If I can come up with an idea that I think builds on what we’ve already done in a way that feels good and exciting and new and fresh and challenges our actors, then great. I go to sleep willing that idea to come to me.’