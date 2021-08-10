Catherine Zeta-Jones Cast In Netflix’s Wednesday Addams Series

PA Images/Warner Bros.

Netflix’s new Addams family has found it’s Morticia, with Catherine Zeta-Jones set to appear as a guest star in the role for Tim Burton’s upcoming series.

In an official announcement, Netflix said Zeta-Jones had been added to the cast of Wednesday, joining Luis Guzman and Jenna Ortega, who had already been revealed in the roles of Gomez Addams and Wednesday Addams respectively.

Described as a ‘supernatural infused mystery’, Wednesday is set to follow the titular character as a high school student at Nevermore Academy. The eight-episode series marks Tim Burton’s first foray into television, and his first crack at bringing the famously spooky family to life.

PA Images

Only a handful of actors have been given the chance to take on the role of Morticia over the years, with Anjelica Huston most famously playing the Addams family matriarch in two iconic films, The Addams Family and Addams Family Values, back in the 1990s. The live-action character was originated by Carolyn Jones in the 1964 TV series The Addams Family, and was most recently voiced by Charlize Theron in the 2019 animated film, also called The Addams Family.

Lisa Loring played Wednesday in the original series, while Chloë Grace Moretz voiced the character in the animated film. However, Christina Ricci is most closely associated with the role, played the character in both the 1990s films.

Netflix

In a statement following the official announcement of the series in February, Netflix’s Director of Original Series Teddy Biaselli described Wednesday as the ‘ultimate lone wolf’, adding in a statement reported by Deadline, ‘Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy.’