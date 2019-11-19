Cats Second Trailer Just Dropped And It’s Still F*cking Terrifying

Universal Pictures

When the first trailer for Cats was realised, the public reaction was to leap away from it in confusion and horror.

And I’m sorry to say the second trailer has led to film fans hissing and caterwauling nervously, unsure what to think or where to turn.

There’s an awful lot to unpack here, so you are really best just to acquaint yourself with this strange new trailer. Dropped at our feet like a strange and disquieting mouse.

You can watch the Cats second trailer for yourself below:

Fans have been screeching in alarm once again at this second, frightening glimpse of what awaits us.

One person wailed:

Nope still horrifying.

Another commented:

Someone give this movie the Sonic treatment, if that’s even possible.

It’s not quite clear what it is that makes these cats so scary. However, there is something undeniably uncanny about the way they are half-human, half-cat; features blurred in a furry, feline frenzy.

However, there are plenty of Cats fans who have been left enchanted by the trailer; clawing at the furniture in anticipation of the release date.

One social media user announced:

This is a brilliant official new trailer for the 2019 film version of Cats and I do like it and looking forward to watching it at the Cinema in December.

Another purred:

OMG!!! Taylor looks soo good! Can’t wait for the movie

I'm actually very much looking forward to this. Ensemble cast and talented director. Plus the stunning musical it is based on. Perfecto. pic.twitter.com/49PmgImdsg — Jayden Marvel (@GemBiscuits) November 19, 2019

Based on the book Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot, the musical follows the Jellicle cats, a family of felines who go before the group’s leader to see who will be selected to travel to the Heaviside layer for a new life.

Cats is set to be released on December 20, 2019, which is admittedly a little late for a Halloween film…

