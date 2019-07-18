Cats Trailer Just Dropped And Everyone Is Saying It’ll Be The ‘Scariest Movie Of The Year’

Monumental Pictures

The new trailer for the musical Cats is creeping people out, with some saying it will be the ‘scariest movie of the year’.

Yes, you read that correctly. The musical Cats is terrifying people.

It’s not an emotion often associated with musicals, they’re usually either upbeat and happy or solemn and emotional, and while Cats does have those elements the slow introduction of the song Memories is enough to send a cold chill down anyone’s spine.

The animal-themed production is a staple of theatre but understandably producers can’t rely on actual cats to hit all those high notes, so instead they turn to humans dressed as felines.

Now, this is fine when they’re dancing about on stage in front of you, clearly wearing costumes, but it becomes a little more frightening when the characters are decked out in realistic digital fur – and even scarier still when you realise many of the cat-human hybrids are actually your favourite celebrities.

The upcoming film is stuffed to the brim with a number of big-name actors and musicians, including Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Judy Dench, Ian McKellen, James Corden, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo, to name a few.

I am a cat now and somehow that was everything #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/80gZHpvzMW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 18, 2019

Director Tom Hooper, who was behind Les Misérables and The King’s Speech, opted to use motion-capture technology in order to make it look as if the stars really are fur-covered.

However, while they’ve certainly done well to get that many A-listers on board the creators should have probably just animated some actual singing cats for the production, because the ‘furry human’ approach is unnerving a lot of people.

Many took to social media to share their distress after watching the trailer.

One person tweeted:

Pity the poor horror directors who have spent their whole careers trying to make scary movies, and then along comes the CATS trailer and it’s 100 times more terrifying without even trying.

While another wrote:

might sue this CATS Trailer for emotional distress

Pity the poor horror directors who have spent their whole careers trying to make scary movies, and then along comes the CATS trailer and it's 100 times more terrifying without even trying — Mr. Subtlety (@CursedJoe) July 18, 2019

Jason Derulo in cat fur is far scary than anything in that IT Chapter 2 trailer. #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/PNr9Ux5j3c — Chad H. (@SuperheroChar) July 18, 2019

Just watched the CATS trailer and really wish I hadn’t. That is all. — Amanda Lavergne-Tabb (@lavtabb) July 18, 2019

The Cats trailer cursed the next four generations of my bloodline — Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) July 18, 2019

Based on the book Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot, the musical follows the Jellicle cats, a family of felines who go before the group’s leader to see who will be selected to travel to the Heaviside layer for a new life.

Looks like Pennywise has some competition.

Cats is set to be released on December 20, 2019.

